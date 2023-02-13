OTTUMWA — State and county inspectors have noted violations at local restaurants and hotel establishments in recent inspections.
The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and are publicly available. Below is a roundup of more serious violations found during inspections of area establishments, but full reports of all inspections can be found online at iowa.safefoodinspection.com.
State officials caution that inspection reports are “a snapshot of the day and time of the inspection,” and most violations are corrected on the spot before the inspector leaves the facility. Inspections are conducted either by food specialists of the DIA or local health departments.
VVS Inc., 600 S. Iowa Ave., Ottumwa: An inspection was conducted on Feb. 1 after a non-illness complaint in regard to improper holding temperatures and personal hygiene was reported. The complaint was closed as verified. Investigators said they observed two repeat violations regarding water from the hand washing sink only being able to reach 56 degrees. Raw shell eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in walk-in cooler. Chicken on buffet line received an internal temperature between 100 and 121 degrees, chicken in hot holding case received an internal temperature between 107 and 117 degrees, hamburgers in hot case received internal temperature of approximately 110 degrees and fries on buffet line received internal temperature of between 100 and 112 degrees. Additionally cold holding items including cottage cheese, potato salad, pasta salad, diced ham and turkey, and macaroni salad were out of temperature. The person in charge discarded out of temperature food, and stated the staff will be retrained on proper holding procedures as it was also a repeat violation.
Mimi's Taqueria, 707 Church St., Ottumwa: An inspection was conducted on Feb. 1 due to a non-illness complaint about general facility sanitation. The complaint was closed and ruled as unfounded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.