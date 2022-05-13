EDDYVILLE — Those golf balls that can be driven 300 yards? Or the Spandex worn during extra-curricular activities?
They're about to become more environmentally friendly.
Cargill Inc. and HELM, a German chemical company, are partnering to build a first-in-the-nation $300 million renewables facility near Cargill's existing plant at Eddyville, with completion and operation scheduled for 2024. The companies gave a tour of the site, then met with investors and stakeholders Tuesday at the Indian Hills Bioprocessing Center to discuss their venture, and what it means going forward.
"Iowans understand how important this industry is to our state and that the most impactful investments are the results of robust public and private collaboration," said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, one of the featured speakers at the event. "It's clear that Iowa has what it takes to convert the best agriculture ideas, like this, from potential into reality."
The companies' partnership, called Qore, will use the facility to create a bio-based renewable Qira from corn. The process for making the renewable is fairly straight-forward, as carbon dioxide trapped by corn creates starch. Sugars from the starch are then fermented, with Qira being extracted.
The new BDO is expected to replace coal and other fossil-based chemicals in allowing products — ranging from automotive to fashion and electronics — to become more sustainable and improve their environmental footprint without losing quality.
"We're fortunate to live right here in the breadbasket of the United States, where you've got industry-leading business, cutting-edge start-ups and some of the most innovative farmers in the world all in close proximity," Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said at the event. "It's amazing when you can bring all that together for the benefit of society and the environment."
The plant will be the second one in the world to be built, and the process for developing Qira traces it roots back almost 20 years. By using the processing technology from the company Genomatica, it is anticipated that 65,000 metric tons of Qira will be produced initially. HELM's main role is to work with brand owners, such as Under Armour, other manufacturers and their suppliers to incorporate the renewable into their products.
"I'm extremely proud of the research and development work of Cargill, but for this venture it made sense for Cargill to focus on the middle of the value chain," said Jill Zullo, Cargill's biointermediates leader for the company's bioindustrial business. "Having a shared interest, tax-credit incentives and farmers who are eager to lower their carbon footprint, these are all the things we put together in making our decision to build in Iowa."
Qira will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by six times that of coal and by four times that of natural gas. The new facility is expected to use about 28,000 bushels of corn per day, Zullo said.
"It's clear that Iowa has what it takes to convert the best agriculture ideas, like this one, from potential into reality," Reynolds said. "We innovate in Iowa. We push boundaries.
"And of course," she said, "we know ag."