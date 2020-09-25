OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School Board has a full slate Monday night, including several presentations, multiple action items and two closed sessions.
Among the action items is a vote to continue in the Instructional Support Program district CFO John Berg spoke about earlier this month. “The district has participated in the Instructional Support Program for several years. This program generates approximately $1.5 million annually for the general fund,” reads the agenda. “The district is recommending including an income tax surtax as an additional method to fund the program which will provide flexibility to reduce the amount requested through the property tax levy. Continuing in the program will not generate additional revenues above the current amounts received but discontinuation would result in a significant decline in general fund revenues.”
The board will also vote on contracting with Flynn Wright to conduct surveys on open enrollment, an ongoing challenge for the district. The surveys would seek information related to families to open enroll their students out of the district and analyze those results. It also includes presenting findings and recommendations to the board. The contract totals $35,160.
The special education deficit is also on the action item agenda. The district ended 2019-20 with a deficit of more than $983,000, and increase of nearly $323,000 from the prior year. “This deficit can be directly attributed to a decline in Medicaid reimbursements for eligible services,” reads the agenda. “During the COVID shutdown, the district continued to pay special ed associate staff that would normally have had a portion of their wages reimbursed by Medicaid. Since no Medicaid eligible services were performed, the district was unable to submit claims resulting in a decline of Medicaid reimbursements of $364,231.96.
“If Medicaid receipts would have continued as projected we would have seen a slight decrease in our deficit,” the agenda continues. The request does not obligate the district to request the amount during the budget process but allows the flexibility to do so.
Additional action items include approving Fiscal Year 2020 financial reports, board policies regarding non-instructional operations and business services and approval for two out-of-state trips for JROTC.
The board will also hear an update on from the Master Facility Committees as well as an updated on student activities from student council member Joaly Andrade. In addition, they will recognized staff nominated by a parent, student or staff member for going above and beyond, the first in a series in a new program for the district. Innovative Programs Director Jeff Kirby and Secondary Education Director Marci Dunlap will also present information on a proposal for the Career and Technical Education Program.
Monday’s meeting will end in two closed sessions. The first is for a real estate discussion, and the second is in regards to a personnel matter.
The board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the media center of Evans Middle School.