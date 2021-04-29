OTTUMWA — The intersection of Fourth and Marion streets is closing Monday as part of the Marion Street Reconstruction Project.
Work is expected to take up to three weeks; drivers will need to seek alternate routes during the construction timeframe.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 47F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 29, 2021 @ 4:36 pm
OTTUMWA [mdash]Con J. Carroll, 70, of Ottumwa, died April 27, 2021 at his home. He was born January 23, 1951 in Ottumwa to Gerald and Rosina Bernice Moore Carroll. He married Christina Bates. Surviving is his wife, 3 sons, a daughter, his mother, and 2 grandchildren. He was preceded in death…