OTTUMWA — They all go hand in hand: the budget, American Rescue Plan Act funding and bonding for capital improvement projects over the next couple years.
All of them will be coming before the Ottumwa City Council in the next few weeks, starting Tuesday, when the council will hold a public hearing to adopt its fiscal year 2023 budget during its regular meeting at City Hall.
While it's anticipated the property tax rate for residents will dip by $1 to $21.22 per $1,000 of assessed value, that isn't the only other number that will help guide the city into future budget cycles. The other number is $4.29, or the amount the city wants to keep as a debt service levy to help fund projects in the near term, particularly through bonding.
Funding the projects
The council and staff discussed bonding for CIP Thursday during a work session with Tim Oswald of Piper Sandler, which handles much of the investment banking for the city. Oswald told the city, which has expressed interest in $8 million for CIP in the next two fiscal years, that the city should have at least $4 million per year in bonds for projects.
"The plan that we had developed maybe a year and a half ago was that you would sell a bond for capital in one year, and pay it off the next year," Oswald said, noting the city has bonds it took out in 2016 and won't finish paying until fiscal year 2026. "We want to keep the interest costs at a minimum, keep the professional fees to a minimum and make it as efficient as we possibly can."
However, the city has the ability to pay off bonds without using property taxes to do so, namely in the form of tax-increment financing revenue and local option sales tax.
The projects themselves
The city has a long list of CIP in fiscal years 2023 and 2024 at the department level, including fleet replacement, public works projects, planning and parks. However, some of those projects could be paid for with either bonding or ARPA funds, potentially lowering the amount of bonding based on what projects will be paid by what method.
City Administrator Philip Rath said the HVAC improvements to City Hall could be covered by the ARPA funds, but the potential $5.2 million restoration of the building couldn't "because there aren't enough ARPA funds to cover both."
"Essentially Tim would need to know what is the total dollar amount we're moving forward with, and if there are certain projects we're not going to include in the bond request," Rath said. "So if we're going to say some of these we're not going to bond for, that we're going to use the recovery plan act, then that would be removed from the bond and give him a different number.
"In a way it's the whole chicken and egg, but one does hold the other's hand."
The ARPA avenue
The city has $1.8 million in ARPA funding coming this year and next year, but must make a decision on how to spend the first allotment of money by the end of the month, likely at a work session March 22. Mary Margaret Butler will ask the council at Tuesday's meeting to consider ARPA funds for the Whatsoever You Do women's and children's shelter.
Projects that likely will be paid for with at least some ARPA funds are the HVAC system and the shower house project in Ottumwa Park, which the city also wants to use $560,000 to recover lost revenue from the pandemic.
Rath did say that the capital improvement projects for the next two years will make a difference for the city.
"A little over $3 million, or 38% of the total request, is reinvestment back into the community," he said of various development projects. "A lot of that is replacement of infrastructure of buildings, of vehicles. But 38% of that is putting it right back into the community to help build the values to and lower our level of taxes overall."
Moving forward
Oswald said the city should approve the bonding "for your first meeting in April" and sell the bonds either in mid to late April or early May.
"I want to look at who else is selling bonds so that we're not trying to get in the market and compete with someone selling similar bonds to us," he said. "We want to get the bond interest rates locked up and have money in your hands before the close of the fiscal year (June 30)."