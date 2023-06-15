The state is poised to spend tens of thousands of dollars to treat Lost Grove Lake with an herbicide to kill an invasive plant, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Eurasian watermilfoil is a spindly plant with feather-like leaves that has rooted in the southeast Iowa lake. It was discovered about a month ago and has the potential to clog the lake’s surface and overrun native species.
“The densities right now are pretty low,” said Chad Dolan, a fisheries biologist for the DNR who oversees the lake. “We caught it early on in the process.
The plant was first discovered in Iowa in 1993, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It has since been found in more than 40 of the state’s lakes and ponds — notably in the Great Lakes region last year in northwest Iowa. The DNR announced a similar campaign to eliminate the plant in those lakes in September that was likely to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Lost Grove Lake is a relative newcomer to the state. It is a dammed reservoir just north of the Quad-Cities that was decades in the making and that sufficiently filled with water by 2015, Dolan said. Fish in the lake are now plentiful and large.
Due to the lake’s proximity to the Mississippi River, which is known to harbor Eurasian watermilfoil, the threat of invasion is elevated. There is a risk that someone who puts a boat in the river and then later in the lake could inadvertently transport the plant.
“It can spread pretty easy via fragmentation, which makes it difficult to control,” Dolan said. “You only need a little chunk. Once it gets into a new water body, given the right conditions, it can develop, take root, and all of a sudden it starts spreading.”
A seasonal worker hired by the DNR to scout for invasive plants discovered it growing near a boat ramp on the west side of the lake in May and in the lake’s southeast corner, more than a mile away. The lake has a surface area of about 400 acres.
Dolan said a herbicide was added to the water in those areas but that the department recently decided to treat the entire lake because of its economic importance to the area — estimated to be about $20 million worth of spending each year by people who visit the lake.
The herbicide is not thought to pose a risk to humans because of the relative low concentration of it that is needed to kill the plant.
To treat all of the lake’s water might cost more than $60,000, Dolan said. But the DNR plans to use summer warmth to its advantage and might spend less than half of that.
Temperature variations in lakes can create a warm upper layer and a colder lower layer that circulate somewhat independently. By treating the upper layer — which is where sunlight is present and, consequently, the leaves of the plant — the department can reduce the amount of herbicide it uses.
The herbicide, known as Sonar A.S., interrupts the plant’s photosynthesis, and it starves. The treatment of Lost Grove Lake is expected to begin in late June and continue for about two months.
The DNR said people can help prevent the spread of invasive species by: cleaning debris from boats, trailers and vehicles when leaving lakes and rivers; draining water from boats before departing; and drying boats and equipment for five days.
