OTTUMWA — A fire that badly damaged Uncle Buck's Bar and Grill Wednesday was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette, investigators said.
The Ottumwa Fire Department said in a press release that the fire began at the rear of the structure because of the cigarette being discarded near the rear door in a bed of mulch. High winds and low humidity added to the fire's cause.
Crews were called to the business on Wednesday at 2:49 p.m. at 518 Church St. Fast response was credited for minimizing the damage sustained.
The bar's owner Jacquelyn Hunter told The Courier they will rebuild.
“We’ll absolutely repair and be back — and better — as soon as possible," she said.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
The Ottumwa Fire Department says businesses should have proper cigarette disposal receptacles on site. Smokers should also make sure their cigarettes are no longer lit prior to disposing of them.