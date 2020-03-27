OTTUMWA — The Iowa 4-H Program has made adjustments to this year's livestock identification process, including the cancellation of all county livestock weigh-ins through May 9 due to the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Iowa 4-H, FFA, the Iowa State Fair and Iowa Association of Fairs have all agreed to the adjustments, putting the health and safety of 4-H and FFA families and staff at the forefront. The cancelation of livestock weigh-ins pertains to anyone with meat goats, market sheep and swine to be judged as market animals.
The weigh-in cancellation means any fairs that conduct rate-of-gain contests will not be able to do so for the 2020 fair season. Counties that have already held weigh-ins can still hold rate-of-gain contests.
Other 4-H livestock deadlines that have changed includes the May 15 livestock ID deadline, which will be moved back to June 1. This applies to all livestock that are usually identified by May 15 breeding beef, dairy cattle, dairy goat, dog, horse, meat goat, poultry, sheep and swine. Rabbits will remain at the July 1 deadline.
County extension offices are also being asked to work with families to obtain official 4-H ear tags or set up on-farm tagging if county staff are comfortable. There is no requirement to set up on-farm tagging.
Any process that is utilized should be mindful of good bio-security practices and measures for people and animals. Additionally, for identification purposes, Iowa 4-H is asking all tagged animals be documented by photo and uploaded to 4-H online.
Iowa 4-H is hopeful that adding two weeks to the identification deadline will allow staff to collect retinal images, perhaps on the farm or at a central site should circumstances improve and social distancing becomes less of a concern. Retinal images must be collected for 4-H sheep and meat goats for State Fair eligibility.
Cindy Emery, Wapello County 4-H youth coordinator, is asking local 4-Hers that know what animals they will be registering to do so without waiting until the June 1 deadline. For more questions, email Emery at cemery@iastate.edu. The Wapello County Expo is still scheduled to be held in Ottumwa July 12-18.
No county fair dates in Iowa have been impacted by the coronavirus. The first local fair to be held is the Wapello County Fair in Eldon June 18-21 staring just one day after the Worth County kicks off fair season across the state on June 17. The Greater Jefferson County Fair is scheduled to be held in Fairfield the following week June 23-29.
Both the Keokuk County Fair (July 10-12) and Expo (July 12-19) are still more than three months away. Other local fairs include the Davis County Fair in Bloomfield July 14-19, the Appanoose County Fair in Centerville and the Southern Iowa Fair in Oskaloosa July 20-25 and the Van Buren County Fair in Keosauqua July 20-27.
The Monroe County Fair in Albia will be held at the end of July, starting the 29th and lasting until Aug. 3. The Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, which sees thousands of patrons on the fairgrounds each day, is scheduled to take place Aug. 13-23.