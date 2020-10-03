OTTUMWA — For the fourth straight day, new disease cases in Iowa were above 1,000.
Between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, the state of Iowa added 1,107 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. There were 10 new deaths.
Wapello County accounted for seven of those cases. There were five new cases in Jefferson and three in Van Buren. State data indicated there were no new cases in Davis or Monroe counties, and that officials removed a positive case in Appanoose County.
Statewide there were 6,159 new individuals tested and 881 newly recovered.
The top-five counties in terms of case growth in Iowa were Polk (92), Woodbury (91), Dubuque (82), Scott (57) and Linn (54).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.