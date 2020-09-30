OTTUMWA — As Iowa added 1,048 new cases of the COVID-19 disease Wednesday, growth in Wapello County was minimal.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Wapello County has had 1,341 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease, up two from the total reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The state of Iowa added 1,048 new cases of the disease and 18 new deaths. At least 1,342 Iowans have now died due to COVID-19, according to state data.
On Wednesday, there were also 6,430 new individuals tested and 953 new individuals recovered.
The top-five counties in terms of growth Wednesday were Polk (103), Dubuque (71), Linn (63), Scott (57), and Pottawattamie (52).
Elsewhere in the Courier’s coverage area, there were three new cases in Davis, two in Appanoose, two in Van Buren, one in Jefferson and one in Monroe.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.