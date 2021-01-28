OTTUMWA — There were 24 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Wapello County Thursday, as the state reported an increase of 1,264 new cases.
There were another 32 deaths that were reported, but none occurred in the last 24 hours. The state delays reporting deaths publicly while it confirms them. The deaths first reported Thursday morning include deaths from as far back as Oct. 14, and as recently as Jan. 20. There were 21 backdated to December.
One of the deaths was a Van Buren County resident between the ages of 60- and 69-years-old, with pre-existing conditions. It’s the county’s 16 death since the pandemic began.
The coronavirus has killed 4,532 Iowans since March, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
Positivity rates continue to fall around the state, with just eight counties in Iowa above the 15% threshold set by the state to guide schools into deciding whether to switch to virtual classes.
Only three of Iowa’s counties are below 5%, the threshold set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a safe level of virus transmission in a community.
Statewide, about 10.1% of COVID-19 tests taken in the last two weeks have returned positive. The rate is 12.6% in Wapello County. In Monroe County, the rate is 8.1% as of Thursday, after it topped out at 36.7% on Jan. 12.
Iowa’s hospitalizations fell below the 400 mark again, down to 391 as of Thursday morning. Daily admissions this week had fallen to their lowest levels since the fall, and total hospitalizations with the virus are at numbers on part with those seen in early October.
Vaccine distribution continues, with supply at a mere fraction of the demand for the shots.