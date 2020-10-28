OTTUMWA — The state saw more than 1,800 new cases of the coronavirus, and 36 of those were in the Courier’s coverage area.
There were 15 new cases in Wapello County between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday. Elsewhere in the Courier coverage area, Appanoose saw six new cases and there were five in Jefferson, four in Davis, four in Monroe and two in Van Buren.
The positivity rate for the last 14 days is 8.9% in Wapello. The highest rate in the area remains Van Buren County, at 14.6%.
Nearly 600 Iowans were hospitalized with the coronavirus as the state continued setting records for hospitalizations in the pandemic.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported that there were 596 hospitalized in the state — a new record. There had been 113 new admissions in the last 24 hours, also a new record.
There were 136 patients in an intensive care unit, continuing an upward trend.
In Iowa, about 34% of inpatient beds are available. There are about 377 intensive care unit beds available, not just for COVID-19 but other illness and ailments as well.
A model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects that Iowa will run out of ICU beds by early December.
Record deaths continued, with a second straight day of 22 Iowans dead with the disease. There have been 46 deaths reported in the state since Sunday, and the virus has killed 1,680 Iowans since the pandemic began in mid-March.
The IHME model projects the state will eclipse 1,700 deaths by the end of this week and that Iowa will eclipse 2,000 total deaths by mid-November.
Iowa added 1,814 new cases of the virus on Wednesday. There were 5,141 new individuals tested and 1,009 new recoveries reported. The top-five counties in terms of growth were Polk (226), Black Hawk (132), Linn (114), Dubuque (94) and Scott (85).
Iowa continues to be identified as a red zone by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, according to their latest report dated Oct. 25. The report, which is not released publicly by the White House, was obtained and posted by ABC News.
The rate of new cases is the 11th highest in the entire country, according to federal data from Oct. 17-23.
The growth in cases, the report said, is related to indoor gatherings.
“We are finding that as the weather cools, friends and families are moving social gatherings indoors, significantly increasing the spread,” the report states.
Iowa must increase mitigation efforts to slow the spread, the report recommends. State officials are not bound to follow recommendations in the reports. In fact, Gov. Kim Reynolds has for months resisted calls from experts and the task force to mandate masks across the state, a move they say would save significant lives and slow the spread.
The report also reminds Iowans that individuals can have the coronavirus and be contagious, even without symptoms.
“People must remember that seemingly uninfected family members and friends may be infected but asymptomatic,” said the report. “When meeting people who are not a part of one’s household, masking and physical distancing must be observed at all times, especially when indoors.”
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.