OTTUMWA — State data show another 11 Iowans have died from the coronavirus, while another 1,330 have contracted it.
The growth in cases and deaths are the difference between totals reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health from 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
In that span, Wapello County added 15 new cases, while Jefferson added 14, Monroe 11, Appanoose 7, Davis 2 and Van Buren 1.
None of the 11 deaths were recorded in the Courier’s coverage area. Iowa has had 4,138 died from complications caused by the virus so far. The deaths reported Sunday occurred between Dec. 22 and Jan. 4. The state’s death reporting is commonly delayed by days and weeks while officials confirm the information.
Monroe County’s positivity rate for the last 14 days climbed again, to 36%. It remains the highest rate in the state.
There were 541 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, down from eight from the prior day. There were 105 in an intensive care unit. In the last 24 hours, 72 were admitted into the hospital.