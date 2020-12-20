OTTUMWA — There were another 19 Wapello County residents that tested positive for the coronavirus between Saturday and Sunday.
There were 10 new cases reported in Appanoose, five in Davis, five in Jefferson, three in Monroe and one in Van Buren.
At the state level, another 138 deaths were reported and 1,158 new cases in Iowa.
The deaths reported between Saturday and Sunday broke a 48-hour stretch where none were reported. Deaths are reported on a lag by the state, however, as the Iowa Department of Public Health confirms the death and its COVID-19 relation.
A death that occurred on Nov. 5 was reported for the first time in the state’s most recent data, a 45-day lag before it was reported. Of the new deaths reported as of Sunday morning, 105 occurred in the month of December.
Three of the new deaths were of Davis County residents, upping the county’s total to 18. There were two in Jefferson, sending that total to 20 since the pandemic began. In Wapello County, 90 have died, one higher than what was reported on Saturday.
All told, at least 3,589 Iowans have died from the coronavirus, an average of more than 12 a day since the first cases were reported in Iowa on March 8.
Iowa’s active case load dipped below 50,000 on Sunday for the first time since Nov. 8. As of Sunday morning, 49,912 Iowans had an active infection of the virus.
Locally, Wapello County has the most active cases, at 526 as of Sunday according to state data.
There were 639 hospitalized in Iowa, a decrease of 40 from the prior day. There were nine patients in an intensive care unit, however, for a total of 149. There were 93 new admissions in the last 24 hours.