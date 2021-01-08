OTTUMWA — Vaccinations continued a slow disbursement in Iowa as the state saw another 2,058 COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths from the virus on Friday.
There were 28 new cases added in Wapello County between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Jefferson County added 19 new cases, Monroe 14, Appanoose eight, Davis five and Van Buren four.
New deaths were reported in Appanoose, Jefferson and Monroe County. All three deaths had pre-existing conditions.
In Appanoose, the death of a female resident over the age of 80 was added to the state’s data. In Jefferson, a female between the age of 70-79 died. In Monroe, a male over the age of 80 died.
The state’s death reports are typically delayed by weeks as officials confirm the data. The deaths reported Friday mostly occurred in 2020, with only three deaths of 59 occurring in January.
Vaccination numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday show that 8,173 more Iowans received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. To date, Iowa has received 191,675 doses of the vaccine and the first dose has been administered to 74,224.
Statewide hospitalizations dipped below 600 again, after they had been growing every day since Sunday. There were 579 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, and 108 in an intensive care unit. There were 89 admissions in the last 24 hours.
Positivity rate averages continue to climb around the state and in the area. In Iowa, 14.7% of tests taken in the last two weeks have returned positive.
Monroe County continues to lead the state as their positivity rate average climbed again, now to 34.6%. Jefferson County’s rate is up to 25.8% while Wapello rose to 17.6%.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ended limits on sports and recreational gatherings as of Friday, the Associated Press reported.
Reynolds announced Thursday night that she would end restrictions on the number of fans who can attend high school sporting events. Spectators still must wear masks and adhere to social distancing rules at indoor events.
Before the change, schools could only allow two spectators for each athlete.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.