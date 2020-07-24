OTTUMWA — State data shows there have been five new deaths in the 24 hours before 10 a.m. Friday, and 451 new cases of the COVID-19 disease confirmed.
The state’s data shows just four new cases in Wapello County over that time period. No other area counties saw growth in their numbers over that same 24-hour period.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says there have been 775 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wapello County. To date, by the state’s numbers, 694 have recovered and 31 have died, meaning there are 50 active cases.
According to numbers from the Wapello County Emergency Management website, which is updated less frequently than state data while officials say they work to confirm it, shows 38 active cases. The data has not been updated since Thursday.
Statewide, hospitalizations have been on the rise but between Thursday and Friday have remained relatively flat. There are 230 hospitalized, which is more than the 145 that were hospitalized at the start of the month but less than the 417 patients hospitalized at the peak in May.
About 39 percent of the state’s inpatient beds are available and 79 percent of the state’s ventilators are available.
Four patients from Wapello County are hospitalized, according to state data. One is hospitalized from Davis County and one from Monroe is hospitalized.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. It causes mild symptoms in many cases, but can be deadly and require hospitalization.
Thursday morning, the state's data showed an increase of 716 cases over a 24-hour period, with 13 coming from Wapello County.
The increase of 716 new cases of COVID-19 comes as the state’s data shows a slight downturn in testing. According to state data, 83,364 people have been tested in Iowa in the last 14 days compared to a few days ago when that number was 85,052.
Tests can take between several hours to a few days before they come back with a result.
About 7 percent of people tested in the last 14 days have been positive. It is up slightly from a month ago, when about 6 percent tested showed a positive result. During the previous peak in mid-May, that figure was around 20 percent.
Testing has again grabbed headlines in the state, as officials in Dubuque criticized testing cuts implemented at the Test Iowa site there.
The Associated Press reported that staff of Gov. Kim Reynolds said their office restricted the Epic Health and Wellness Clinic site to no more than 100 tests per day, citing quality and safety concerns at a busy clinic.
After an outcry, Reynolds’ communications director Pat Garrett told the AP that the state is sending 2,000 additional kits to Dubuque County for additional testing at other area clinics.