OTTUMWA — New state data on Friday showed another 558 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 15 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,336 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were 15 new cases in Wapello County reported. There were two new cases in Appanoose, Davis and Marion counties, and one each in Jefferson and Mahaska counties.
Iowa has now given 508,648 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents. As of Friday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 8.4% of its population. About 4.2% have received both doses.
Marion County leads the Courier's coverage area in the percent of its population that has been fully vaccinated. The county ranks 16th in Iowa, with 964 receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 2,316 have received the first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 488 in Jefferson, 414 in Marion, 350 in Mahaska, 312 in Appanoose, 158 in Monroe, 157 in Davis, and 104 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 241 as of Friday morning. There were 60 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 13.7%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 2.8%.