OTTUMWA — There were more than 1,100 new cases added per day in Iowa over the last week. Of the newly positive Iowans, 42% were under the age of 29, state data show.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday released its weekly coronavirus data update, which showed in a seven-day period the department added 8,308 new Iowans that were COVID-19 positive.
Wednesday’s numbers were the highest weekly trend for new cases since late October when the state was a month away from its pandemic peak that forced Gov. Kim Reynolds to mandate masks as hospitals were in desperate need because of overwhelming patient volume.
As of press time, the state had not yet released updated hospitalization data.
Wapello County added 88 new cases over the seven-day period, or about 13 per day. Jefferson County had 48 new COVID cases, Appanoose had 40, Van Buren had 25, Davis had 20 and Monroe had 15.
Of the 39 new deaths reported statewide, one was in Wapello and two were in Jefferson. That makes 127 total deaths in Wapello and 37 in Jefferson, to date.
The state reported the number of long-term care facility outbreaks was up to 16, but they no longer release data on where those outbreaks are occurring, or to what extent.
About 50.5% of Iowans are now fully vaccinated, with 40.6% vaccinated in Wapello County.
All of the Courier-area counties have a high level of community transmission, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, said Wednesday that hospitalization of unvaccinated individuals is preventable. He offered that as a further reason that people become vaccinated.
In a release from his office, Sand relied on an analysis by the Peterson Center of Healthcare and the Kaiser Family Foundation. That analysis found that 98.3% of all hospitalizations in June and July in America were unvaccinated, with about 61% deemed to have been preventable.
Each hospitalization comes at a cost of $20,000, leading the analysis to estimate about $2.3 billion was spent on preventable hospitalization in the unvaccinated in June and July.
"We are all paying for these preventable hospitalizations, whether it be in the form of premiums to private insurers or costs to taxpayer-funded public programs," Sand said. "Please don't add to others' expenses: get the vaccine. Most importantly, it saves lives, but it also saves money."
He added that hospitalizations for a serious illness, like COVID-19, is difficult for both the patient and families.
"It's especially disheartening when the hospitalization is almost entirely preventable," he said.