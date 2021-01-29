OTTUMWA — New state data show that 11 more residents of Wapello County have tested positive for the coronavirus between Thursday and Friday.
The new positive tests upped the county’s pandemic total to 3,567 since March. There are about 402 active, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health as of 10 a.m. Friday.
The cases were among the 947 new infections reported by the state across Iowa on Friday. There were 45 new deaths reported, split between December and January.
As of Friday, 4,577 Iowans have died from the coronavirus. None of the new deaths reported Friday were in the Courier’s coverage area.
There were three new cases reported in Jefferson, three in Monroe, two in Appanoose and one in Davis.
Hospitalizations continued a decline, down to 383 statewide as of Friday morning. There were 82 in an intensive care unit.
Wapello County’s positivity rate remained relatively steady at 12.5% on Friday — more than double the rate considered safe by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.