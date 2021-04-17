OTTUMWA — New state data on Saturday showed another 115 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 8 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,878 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There was one new cases in Wapello County reported. No other Courier-area counties reported new cases on Saturday.
Iowa has now given 1,930,774 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 33,555 more than the prior day. As of Saturday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 12.3% of its population. About 27% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 23.3% of its residents as of Saturday, or a total of 8,145. Another 2,995 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 3,823 in Jefferson, 3,224 in Appanoose, 1,921 in Monroe, 1,734 in Davis and 1,372 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 233 as of Saturday morning. There were 50 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 6.7%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 0.4%.