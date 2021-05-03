OTTUMWA — New state data on Monday showed another 130 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another seven deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,959 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were two new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Appanoose.
Iowa has now given 2,293,236 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 18,235 more than the prior day. As of Monday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 8.8% of its population. About 34.8% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 28.6% of its residents as of Monday, or a total of 10,002. Another 1,922 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,344 in Jefferson, 3,778 in Appanoose, 2,308 in Monroe, 2,099 in Davis and 1,868 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 181 as of Monday morning. There were 45 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Mahaska County at 5%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0%.