OTTUMWA — New state data on Monday showed another 137 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another seven deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,725 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were four new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Appanoose and one in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 1,409,827 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 23,566 more than the prior day. As of Monday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.9% of its population. About 18.4% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 15.9% of its residents as of Monday, or a total of 5,547. Another 3,103 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 2,284 in Jefferson, 1,809 in Appanoose, 1,451 in Monroe, 1,262 in Davis and 876 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 196 as of Monday morning. There were 44 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 6%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.4%.