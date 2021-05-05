OTTUMWA — New state data on Wednesday showed another 138 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one new death caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,960 deaths reported in Iowa.
The new death was not in the Courier's coverage area.
There were four new cases in Davis County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Wapello, one in Appanoose, one in Jefferson and one in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 2,311,667 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 10,916 more than the prior day. As of Wednesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 8.5% of its population. About 35.3% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 28.9% of its residents as of Wednesday, or a total of 10,090. Another 1,878 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,367 in Jefferson, 3,782 in Appanoose, 2,313 in Monroe, 2,109 in Davis and 1,880 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 192 as of Wednesday morning. There were 47 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Marion County at 5.3%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.5%.