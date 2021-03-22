OTTUMWA — New state data on Monday showed another 141 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one new death caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,675 deaths reported in Iowa.
The new death was not in the Courier's coverage area.
There was one new case of the coronavirus reported in Jefferson County, but no other new cases across the Courier's area.
Iowa has now given 1,231,634 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 21,497 more than the prior day. As of Monday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.2% of its population. About 15.7% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 13.5% of its residents as of Monday, or a total of 4,733. Another 3,116 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 1,845 in Jefferson, 1,402 in Appanoose, 1,191 in Monroe, 1,017 in Davis, and 585 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 171 as of Monday morning. There were 37 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 7.4%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.8%.