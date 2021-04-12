OTTUMWA — New state data on Monday showed another 149 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,857 deaths reported in Iowa.
There was one new case in Appanoose County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Monroe.
Iowa has now given 1,796,103 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 19,727 more than the prior day. As of Monday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 12.5% of its population. About 24.5% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 21% of its residents as of Monday, or a total of 7,339. Another 3,408 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 3,510 in Jefferson, 2,864 in Appanoose, 1,839 in Monroe, 1,604 in Davis and 1,233 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 220 as of Monday morning. There were 55 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 8.4%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.1%.