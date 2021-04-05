OTTUMWA — New state data on Monday showed another 152 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,822 deaths reported in Iowa.
There was one new case in Appanoose County and one new case in Davis reported.
Iowa has now given 1,588,117 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 17,210 more than the prior day. As of Monday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11.7% of its population. About 21% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 18.4% of its residents as of Monday, or a total of 6,423. Another 3,057 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 2,668 in Jefferson, 2,236 in Appanoose, 1,622 in Monroe, 1,476 in Davis and 1,019 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 201 as of Monday morning. There were 47 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 4.7%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.7%.