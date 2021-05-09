OTTUMWA — New state data on Sunday showed another 155 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one new deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,984 deaths reported in Iowa.
The death was not in the Courier's coverage area.
There were two new cases in Davis County reported. Updated data also included two new cases in Wapello, one in Appanoose and one in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 2,396,575 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 21,747 more than the prior day. As of Sunday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 7.2% of its population. About 37.4% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 30.2% of its residents as of Sunday, or a total of 10,551. Another 1,621 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,548 in Jefferson, 3,903 in Appanoose, 2,426 in Monroe, 2,182 in Davis and 1,938 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 170 as of Sunday morning. There were 39 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Davis County at 5.8%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.4%.