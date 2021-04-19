OTTUMWA — New state data on Monday showed another 168 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,881 deaths reported in Iowa.
State data included no new cases in the Courier's area counties.
Iowa has now given 1,984,079 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 21,990 more than the prior day. As of Monday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 12.1% of its population. About 28% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 23.7% of its residents as of Monday, or a total of 8,295. Another 2,985 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 4,201 in Jefferson, 3,280 in Appanoose, 1,962 in Monroe, 1,759 in Davis and 1,433 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 205 as of Monday morning. There were 51 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 7.9%. It was lowest in Davis County at 0.9%.