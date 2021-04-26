OTTUMWA — New state data on Monday showed another 182 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,927 deaths reported in Iowa.
There was one new case reported in Wapello.
Iowa has now given 2,143,847 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 17,738 more than the prior day. As of Monday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11% of its population. About 31.2% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 26.3% of its residents as of Monday, or a total of 9,185. Another 2,450 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 4,970 in Jefferson, 3,558 in Appanoose, 2,090 in Monroe, 1,969 in Davis and 1,656 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 179 as of Monday morning. There were 42 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 6.3%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0%.