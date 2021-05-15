OTTUMWA — New state data on Saturday showed another 193 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one new death caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,998 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were two new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Monroe.
Iowa has now given 2,472,380 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 15,820 more than the prior day. As of Saturday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 5.9% of its population. About 39.3% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 31.7% of its residents as of Saturday, or a total of 11,070. Another 1,261 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,788 in Jefferson, 3,955 in Appanoose, 2,472 in Monroe, 2,244 in Davis and 2,003 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 147 as of Saturday morning. There were 42 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Davis County at 6.5%. It was lowest in Appanoose County at 0.4%.