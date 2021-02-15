OTTUMWA — New state data on Monday showed another 206 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one more death caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,237 deaths reported in Iowa.
The new death reported Monday was not in the Courier's coverage area.
There were three new cases in Appanoose, two in Wapello, one in Jefferson and one in Monroe.
Iowa has now given 458,365 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents. As of Monday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 7.4% of its population. About 3.9% have received both doses.
Wapello County leads the Courier's coverage area in the percent of its population that has been fully vaccinated. The county ranks 38th in Iowa, with 1,106 receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 2,015 have received the first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 482 in Jefferson, 265 in Appanoose, 157 in Davis, 149 in Monroe and 95 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 242 as of Monday morning. There were 57 in an intensive care unit.
Out of the Courier's area counties, the 14-day positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 13.4%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 3.8%.