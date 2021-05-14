OTTUMWA — New state data on Friday showed another 253 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported three new deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,997 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were two new cases in Davis County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Appanoose, one in Van Buren and one in Wapello.
Iowa has now given 2,456,560 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 14,735 more than the prior day. As of Friday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 6.2% of its population. About 38.9% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 31.4% of its residents as of Friday, or a total of 10,995. Another 1,312 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,679 in Jefferson, 3,947 in Appanoose, 2,465 in Monroe, 2,243 in Davis and 1,961 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 151 as of Friday morning. There were 41 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Davis County at 7%. It was lowest in Appanoose County at 0.6%.