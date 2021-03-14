Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Rain and wind. High 49F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with light rain and some snow mixing in overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.