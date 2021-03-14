OTTUMWA — New state data on Sunday showed another 282 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new deaths deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,633 deaths reported in Iowa.
There were 4 new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included 1 new case in Appanoose and 1 in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 1,034,866 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 44,407 more than the prior day. As of Sunday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10% of its population. About 12.5% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 8.6% of its residents as of Sunday, or a total of 2,994. Another 3,267 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 1,459 in Jefferson, 1,185 in Davis, 969 in Appanoose, 824 in Monroe and 210 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 160 as of Sunday morning. There were 40 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 7.2%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.6%.