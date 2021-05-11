OTTUMWA — New state data on Tuesday showed another 299 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,985 deaths reported in Iowa.
There were eight new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Davis and one in Jefferson.
Iowa has now given 2,420,007 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 7,452 more than the prior day. As of Tuesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 6.8% of its population. About 38% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 30.9% of its residents as of Tuesday, or a total of 10,812. Another 1,410 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,605 in Jefferson, 3,919 in Appanoose, 2,445 in Monroe, 2,194 in Davis and 1,942 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 163 as of Tuesday morning. There were 43 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Davis County at 8%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.5%.