OTTUMWA — New state data on Saturday showed another 300 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another three deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,983 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were three new cases in Davis County reported. Updated data also included two new cases in Jefferson and one in Monroe.
Iowa has now given 2,374,828 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 22,163 more than the prior day. As of Saturday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 7.5% of its population. About 36.8% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 30% of its residents as of Saturday, or a total of 10,487. Another 1,612 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,482 in Jefferson, 3,854 in Appanoose, 2,412 in Monroe, 2,169 in Davis and 1,923 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 176 as of Saturday morning. There were 39 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Davis County at 5.2%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.4%.