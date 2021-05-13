OTTUMWA — New state data on Thursday showed another 305 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported five more deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,994 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There was one new case in Monroe County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Wapello.
Iowa has now given 2,441,825 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 13,926 more than the prior day. As of Thursday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 6.5% of its population. About 38.5% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 31.3% of its residents as of Thursday, or a total of 10,932. Another 1,338 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,655 in Jefferson, 3,932 in Appanoose, 2,457 in Monroe, 2,218 in Davis and 1,951 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 162 as of Thursday morning. There were 42 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Davis County at 6.5%. It was lowest in Monroe County at 0.9%.