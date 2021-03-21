OTTUMWA — New state data on Sunday showed another 317 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 2 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,674 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were 6 new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included 1 new case in Appanoose.
Iowa has now given 1,210,137 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 34,457 more than the prior day. As of Sunday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.1% of its population. About 15.4% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 13.4% of its residents as of Sunday, or a total of 4,672. Another 3,110 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 1,840 in Jefferson, 1,388 in Appanoose, 1,188 in Monroe, 1,017 in Davis, and 584 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 174 as of Sunday morning. There were 41 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 7%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.7%.