OTTUMWA — New state data on Sunday showed another 326 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another two deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,952 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were three new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Appanoose, one in Davis and one in Jefferson.
Iowa has now given 2,275,001 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 23,509 more than the prior day. As of Sunday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 9.1% of its population. About 34.4% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 28.3% of its residents as of Sunday, or a total of 9,904. Another 1,964 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,294 in Jefferson, 3,764 in Appanoose, 2,276 in Monroe, 2,081 in Davis and 1,848 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 179 as of Sunday morning. There were 42 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Marion County at 4.8%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0%.