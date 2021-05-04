OTTUMWA — New state data on Tuesday showed another 373 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,959 deaths reported in Iowa.
There were five new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Davis, one in Jefferson and one in Monroe.
Iowa has now given 2,300,751 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 7,515 more than the prior day. As of Tuesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 8.7% of its population. About 35% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 28.7% of its residents as of Tuesday, or a total of 10,025. Another 1,919 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,356 in Jefferson, 3,779 in Appanoose, 2,312 in Monroe, 2,105 in Davis and 1,872 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 195 as of Tuesday morning. There were 48 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Mahaska County at 5.3%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0%.