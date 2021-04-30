OTTUMWA — New state data on Friday showed another 373 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,931 deaths reported in Iowa.
There were two new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included two new cases in Davis, two in Monroe, one in Appanoose and one in Jefferson.
Iowa has now given 2,222,768 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 25,597 more than the prior day. As of Friday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10% of its population. About 33% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 27.4% of its residents as of Friday, or a total of 9,588. Another 2,187 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,145 in Jefferson, 3,654 in Appanoose, 2,186 in Monroe, 2,022 in Davis and 1,723 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 191 as of Friday morning. There were 45 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 4.7%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0%.