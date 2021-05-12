OTTUMWA — New state data on Wednesday showed another 374 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported four new deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,989 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
Appanoose, Davis and Monroe counties each reported one new case of the coronavirus.
Iowa has now given 2,427,899 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 7,892 more than the prior day. As of Wednesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 6.7% of its population. About 38.2% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 31.1% of its residents as of Wednesday, or a total of 10,867. Another 1,370 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,625 in Jefferson, 3,919 in Appanoose, 2,448 in Monroe, 2,200 in Davis and 1,943 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 159 as of Wednesday morning. There were 36 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Davis County at 7.3%. It was lowest in Monroe County at 0.5%.