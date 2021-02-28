OTTUMWA — New state data on Sunday showed another 379 tests were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one new death caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,471 deaths reported in Iowa.
The newly reported death was not in the Courier's coverage area.
There were 7 new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included 1 new case in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 658,639 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents. As of Sunday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.9% of its population. About 5.4% have received both doses.
Monroe County leads the Courier's coverage area in the percent of its population that has been fully vaccinated. The county ranks 33rd in Iowa, with 1,471 receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 3,116 have received the first dose.
Wapello County ranks 38th in the state with 4.2% of its population, or 1,471, receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 1,471 in Wapello, 575 in Jefferson, 421 in Appanoose, 362 in Monroe, 168 in Davis and 149 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 196 as of Sunday morning. There were 50 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 9.6%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.6%.