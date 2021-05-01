OTTUMWA — New state data on Saturday showed another 388 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 19 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,950 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There was one new case in Wapello County reported. Updated data included no other cases in area counties.
Iowa has now given 2,251,492 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 28,724 more than the prior day. As of Saturday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 9.5% of its population. About 33.7% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 27.9% of its residents as of Saturday, or a total of 9,747. Another 2,073 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,204 in Jefferson, 3,717 in Appanoose, 2,269 in Monroe, 2,061 in Davis and 1,809 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 189 as of Saturday morning. There were 44 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Mahaska County at 4.9%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0%.