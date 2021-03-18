OTTUMWA — New state data on Thursday showed another 405 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another nine deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,666 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were seven new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included three new cases in Monroe.
Iowa has now given 1,096,699 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents. As of Thursday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.2% of its population. About 13.5% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 11.1% of its residents as of Thursday, or a total of 3,870. Another 3,223 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 1,548 in Jefferson, 1,237 in Appanoose, 899 in Monroe, 873 in Davis and 436 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 171 as of Thursday morning. There were 41 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 6.7%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0%.