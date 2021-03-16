OTTUMWA — New state data on Tuesday showed another 415 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1 new death caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,642 deaths reported in Iowa.
The new death was not in the Courier's coverage area.
There were 5 new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included 2 new cases in Jefferson and 1 in Appanoose.
Iowa has now given 1,070,910 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 8,067 more than the prior day. As of Tuesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.1% of its population. About 13.1% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 10.9% of its residents as of Tuesday, or a total of 3,812. Another 3,146 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 1,467 in Jefferson, 1,194 in Appanoose, 891 in Monroe, 865 in Davis and 432 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased slightly to 162 as of Tuesday morning. There were 40 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 6.8%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.3%.