OTTUMWA — New state data on Sunday showed another 423 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 0 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,336 deaths reported in Iowa.
There were 5 new cases in Wapello, 2 in Monroe and 2 in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 508,648 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents. As of Sunday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 8.4% of its population. About 4.2% have received both doses.
Wapello County leads the Courier's coverage area in the percent of its population that has been fully vaccinated. The county ranks 30th in Iowa, with 1,352 receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 2,355 have received the first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 498 in Jefferson, 371 in Appanoose, 202 in Monroe, 167 in Davis and 105 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 229 as of Sunday morning. There were 58 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 8.7%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.8%.