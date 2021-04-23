OTTUMWA — New state data on Friday showed another 431 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another five deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,904 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were two new cases in Appanoose County reported. Updated data also included two new cases in Davis, two in Monroe, one in Jefferson, one in Van Buren and one in Wapello.
Iowa has now given 2,061,510 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 29,938 more than the prior day. As of Friday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11.7% of its population. About 29.5% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 25.1% of its residents as of Friday, or a total of 8,776. Another 2,656 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 4,675 in Jefferson, 3,389 in Appanoose, 1,993 in Monroe, 1,860 in Davis and 1,536 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 217 as of Friday morning. There were 51 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 6.6%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 1.3%.