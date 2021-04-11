OTTUMWA — New state data on Sunday showed another 432 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another eight deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,857 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were three new cases in Monroe County reported. Updated data also included 3 new cases in Wapello and 1 in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 1,776,376 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 48,419 more than the prior day. As of Sunday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 12.4% of its population. About 24.2% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 20.6% of its residents as of Sunday, or a total of 7,220. Another 3,202 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 3,474 in Jefferson, 2,842 in Appanoose, 1,835 in Monroe, 1,602 in Davis, and 1,225 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 212 as of Sunday morning. There were 54 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 7.3%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.1%.