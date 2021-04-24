OTTUMWA — New state data on Saturday showed another 436 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another three deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,907 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were three new cases in Jefferson County reported. Updated data also included two new cases in Appanoose and one in Wapello.
Iowa has now given 2,093,121 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 31,611 more than the prior day. As of Saturday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11.4% of its population. About 30.2% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 25.6% of its residents as of Saturday, or a total of 8,957. Another 2,550 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 4,749 in Jefferson, 3,445 in Appanoose, 2,017 in Monroe, 1,941 in Davis and 1,552 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 209 as of Saturday morning. There were 48 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 6.1%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.8%.