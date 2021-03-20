OTTUMWA — New state data on Saturday showed another 448 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,672 deaths reported in Iowa.
There were 22 new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included 3 new cases in Davis and 2 in Appanoose.
Iowa has now given 1,175,680 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 37,452 more than the prior day. As of Saturday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10% of its population. About 14.8% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 12.6% of its residents as of Saturday, or a total of 4,395. Another 3,174 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 1,689 in Jefferson, 1,351 in Appanoose, 1,141 in Monroe, 1,009 in Davis and 574 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 172 as of Saturday morning. There were 38 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 7.1%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.7%.